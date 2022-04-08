Jan Barta Purchases 181,185 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta purchased 181,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $19.96 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $595.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Groupon by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

