Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $2,605,303.78 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,605,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 25,341 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $2,158,292.97.

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $2,032,191.63.

On Monday, March 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

NYSE SSTK opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.38 and a 1-year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

