Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

