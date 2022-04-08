Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Apyx Medical worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 142,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

