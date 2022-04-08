Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 203,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,997 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $13,584,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 105.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 735,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after buying an additional 610,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 858.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 448,623 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

