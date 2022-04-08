Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,052 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

