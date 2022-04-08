Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,471,000 after acquiring an additional 64,329 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after buying an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 648,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

SIGI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

