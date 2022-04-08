Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

