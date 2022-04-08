Bank of America Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRAD. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.
SRAD opened at $14.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $28.22.
Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.