Bank of America Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRAD. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

SRAD opened at $14.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $28.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,269,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.