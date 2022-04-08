BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $808.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by a strong liquidity position, BlackRock continues with efforts to restructure the equity business. This, along with strategic acquisitions, will likely keep aiding revenue growth and help in expanding its market share and footprints globally. Steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance will likely further support the top line. Its capital deployment activities look sustainable, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher administration costs) might hurt profits to some extent. The company’s high dependence on overseas revenues is another concern.”

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $929.75.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $748.89 on Monday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $752.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $845.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

