Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $337.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $337.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.58.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $263.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $242.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.