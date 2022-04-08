UBS Group Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $119.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $118.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.57.

NYSE:SPB opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,170,000 after buying an additional 549,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,747,000 after purchasing an additional 498,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,305,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

