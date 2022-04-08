Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $834.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,136.80.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $643.97 on Monday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $713.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,144.40.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

