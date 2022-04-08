Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.86.

NYSE BILL opened at $205.66 on Monday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,483,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bill.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

