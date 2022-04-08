SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.87.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.