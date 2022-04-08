Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,569 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFIN opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

