Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mineral Resources to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRF opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

