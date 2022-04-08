Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 100.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 93.00 to 100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

