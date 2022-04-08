Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Price Target to GBX 430

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.00.

Pets at Home Group stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.