Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Price Target to GBX 430

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.00.

Pets at Home Group stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

