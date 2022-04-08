Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) to “Buy”

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

