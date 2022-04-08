MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE MIXT opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

