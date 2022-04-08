OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $481.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.32. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneWater Marine (ONEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.