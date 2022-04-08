Clarkson (LON:CKN) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,655 ($47.93) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,089.29 ($53.63).

Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,470 ($45.51) on Friday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,424.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,665.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

