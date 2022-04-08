Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Increased to GBX 357 by Analysts at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 357 ($4.68) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MUL opened at GBX 300 ($3.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £180.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.42. Mulberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.51).

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

