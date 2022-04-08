Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Increased to GBX 357 by Analysts at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 357 ($4.68) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MUL opened at GBX 300 ($3.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £180.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.42. Mulberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.51).
