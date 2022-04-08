Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.83

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $8.75. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 760,216 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $301.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 179,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

