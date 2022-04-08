Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.13. Ardelyx shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2,683,662 shares trading hands.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

The stock has a market cap of $138.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardelyx by 1,383.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 184,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

