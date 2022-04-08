Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.52). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.52), with a volume of 54,471 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.40.
About Cambian Group (LON:CMBN)
Recommended Stories
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Cambian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.