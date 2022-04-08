The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.02

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.37. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 33,634 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
