The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.02

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.37. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 33,634 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

