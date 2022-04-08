Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.55

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.55 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 38.70 ($0.51). Totally shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 86,877 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Totally from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Totally in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £71.20 million and a PE ratio of 64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.23.
About Totally (LON:TLY)
Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.
