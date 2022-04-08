Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $262.21

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.21 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 252.10 ($3.31). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 252.10 ($3.31), with a volume of 292,834 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

