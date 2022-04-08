Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.15. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 118,105 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $216.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 200,150 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

