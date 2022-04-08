Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.15. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 118,105 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $216.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
