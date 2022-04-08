Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 3.15.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

