TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $1.20 on Monday. TPCO has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

TPCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

