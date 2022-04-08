TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $1.20 on Monday. TPCO has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
TPCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
