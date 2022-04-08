The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $40.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.