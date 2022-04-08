Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.19.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

