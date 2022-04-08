Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $38.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

