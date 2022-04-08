Stifel Nicolaus Raises New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $68.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $41.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.57. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.