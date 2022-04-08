Reviewing Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) & Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Tanzanian Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -152.21% -38.69% -21.33% Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98%

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Excellon Resources and Tanzanian Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Excellon Resources and Tanzanian Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.72 -$57.77 million ($1.76) -0.46 Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -14.97

Tanzanian Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excellon Resources. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

