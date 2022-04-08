Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Motorpoint Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:MOTR opened at GBX 265.46 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorpoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 249.25 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 401 ($5.26). The firm has a market cap of £239.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.10.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

