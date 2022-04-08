Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 434 at Morgan Stanley

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 514 ($6.74) to GBX 434 ($5.69) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.97) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.24) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.54) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 658.38 ($8.63).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 506.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -21.64. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.51).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.79%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,574.77). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($567,210.85).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

