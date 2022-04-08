$1.45 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will report $1.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $5.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $29.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.68.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.