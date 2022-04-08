Berenberg Bank Boosts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 175

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:GFM opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £203.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.02. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.