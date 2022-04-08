Berenberg Bank Boosts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 175

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON:GFM opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £203.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.02. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)
