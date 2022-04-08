Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Convey Holding Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

NYSE:CNVY opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 38.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 147.7% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 327,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

