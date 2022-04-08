Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITV. Barclays lowered ITV to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.75).

LON ITV opened at GBX 78.38 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. ITV has a one year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,385.67). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08), for a total value of £119,420.70 ($156,617.31). In the last three months, insiders bought 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

