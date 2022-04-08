Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.05) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.98) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.54) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($59.02) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,105.71 ($53.85).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 4,027.50 ($52.82) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,694.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,738.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm has a market cap of £92.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.72. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,126 ($41.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 29.36 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($50.61) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($10,830.50). Insiders have bought 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900 in the last quarter.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.