Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) to Sell

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the period.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

