Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 130 ($1.70).

HOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.40 ($2.33).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.75) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.40 ($2.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.85. The firm has a market cap of £685.51 million and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

