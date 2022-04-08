Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) PT Raised to €22.00 at Barclays

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

CRRFY stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

