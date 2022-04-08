Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBTX. SVB Leerink cut Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 351,626 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

