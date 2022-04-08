Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

RNLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renalytix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

RNLX opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. Renalytix has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

